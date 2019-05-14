|
Michael John Markievitz, born Dec. 18, 1952, was a pinball wizard, and a sharp dressed man. He travelled the world and the seas, but always came back home to his family. He had a love for Keno, Jack & anything sweet. Mike left this earth too soon, on March 23, 2019. His bowling, cooking, and dad joke legacy are succeeded by his son, two daughters and his elder sister. There will never be a moment that we wont think about our DaD. His quirkiness brought us joy in more ways that will ever be able to be explained. DaD, you will be greatly missed, but we know you will never truly leave us. Please join us in celebrating the life of the man who gave us life. We will be gathering May 18th @ 11AM-Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Reception to follow.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from May 14 to May 21, 2019