Michael Mahon was born in South Boston on July 22, 1950. He lived in Melrose his entire well lived life. He died after a brief illness on June 4, 2019, age 68. Michael was predeceased by his loving parents Edward M. & Alice F. (Daly) Mahon in 2008. He was raised in Melrose, graduated from Melrose High School in 1969. He received the Robert Nordstrom Award at graduation for his outstanding achievement. Michael (also affectionately known as Mike or Mickey) was a remarkable person who overcame significant physical adversity with his indomitable spirit, strong will and clever mind. Although unable to physically accomplish such tasks, he could teach anyone how to unclog a drain, bend conduit, change a door frame or rebuild a carburetor. He roamed all over Melrose in his motorized chair, an inspirational sight. He had numerous places he liked to visit and was always welcomed; DPW, The Mayors Office, Ozzies garage, Turners for haddock and a double order of mashed potatoes. He did a phenomenal job at not letting his disability stop him from enjoying a wonderful life. He has a passion for drag racing, maintaining a beautiful home and being well traveled: Canada, Indianapolis for races and even an amazing trip to Ireland with brother Ed and his sidekick/Cousin Jimmy. He also loved to tell stories and entertain; many memorable dinner parties with relatives and friends. And we cant forget that he operated Mikes Bike Repair Shop from his home, starting at age 12 and continuing for a decade. There are not enough words to describe the impact that Michael had on so many people. He touched so many lives and everyone that had the privilege of knowing him realizes their good fortune. We are all better people for having Michael Mahon in our lives. Michael was the beloved son of the late Edward M. & Alice (Daly) Mahon. Loving brother of Edward M. Mahon Jr. & his wife Hilary of Michigan and Tricia Mahon & her fiance Perry Yeldham of Boston. Cherished uncle of Katie Wagner & Matt of Denver, CO, Kristine Lipson & Dustin of Salt Lake City, UT and Thomas Kleinmahon & Jake of New Orleans, LA. Also survived by many Cousins, grand nieces, grand nephews and friends. Visitation will be held at Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Friday June 7, 2019 from 4:00-8:00PM. Funeral procession from Gately Funeral Home on Saturday morning June 8th at 8:45AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Hearts Church, 315 Main St. Malden at 10:00AM. Interment at St. Patrick Cemetery in Stoneham. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Wakefield Healthcare Nursing Department, 585 Lebanon St. Melrose, MA 02176. To send a message of condolence please visit www.gatelyfh.com
Published in The Melrose Free Press from June 8 to June 15, 2019