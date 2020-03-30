|
A resident of Melrose for over 70 years, Natalie J. (Stramski) Koles passed away on March 24, 2020 at the age of 100 at Brooksby Village in Peabody. She was born in June 6, 1919 in Salem, the eldest daughter of Ignatius and Stacia Stramski. As a young girl, she was active in the Catholic Church and at her high school, participated in the Chopin Choir and studied classical piano. After attending the Katherine Gibbs College in Boston, she worked in the business office of R.H. Stearns and Co. She met her husband of over 76 years, Anthony Koles, at a dance at Kimball's Starlight Ballroom. They married in 1939 and moved to a Victorian home in Melrose. After the birth of her sons, Anthony and John, she earned her real estate license and began purchasing properties with her husband, simultaneously educating herself in the financial markets and investing. Among her many hobbies, she loved to read, vacation in Florida, and spend summers in Wolfeboro, playing cards games and swimming and boating on Lake Winnipesaukee. She and her husband danced most Saturday nights at the local Polish Clubs, hosted an annual Halloween party and enjoyed the theater. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tony and her sister, Caroline Buckalew. She is survived by her son Anthony Koles and his wife Marjorie of Melrose and West Palm Beach, FL, her son John Koles and his wife Carol of Methuen and Naples, FL, her grandson Scott Koles and his wife Jeanne Koles and their children, Sophie and Juliana, also of Melrose, her granddaughter Suzanne (Koles) Reid and her husband Jason Reid and their children, Lucas and Natalie of Atkinson, NH. She is remembered fondly by Carol Koles' children Jeff and Mike Addorisio and their wives and children. Natalie will be forever remembered for her enduring love for her husband and her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, as well as all the friends and family that she welcomed into her home. A Memorial Service and luncheon will be at a later date and will be announced by the Conway,Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, 82 Lynn St, Peabody, Ma. To view on-line obituary, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
