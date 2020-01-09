|
Patricia (Vara) Appleby of Melrose, January 6, 2020. Beloved wife of 29 years to Paul Appleby. Devoted mother of Patrick Appleby of Wilmington and Daniel Appleby of Melrose. Dear sister of Carol Vara of Niantic, CT and her late husband Ned E. Kardys, and Emma Gennaro and her husband Thomas of Andover. Beloved friend of Jean Finocchio, Debbie Cabral, Theresa Lanzilli and Colleen Carlino. Also survived by her beloved dog Ruby. A funeral mass was celebrated in St. Raphael Church, Medford, on Friday, Jan. 10. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Patricia's name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation online at www.bcrf.org. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes, Medford-Woburn-Wilmington.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Jan. 9 to Jan. 16, 2020