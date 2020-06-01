Pauline (Sparicio) Giannelli, 93, of Woburn, formerly of Melrose, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, May 26. She was the wife of the late Mario M. Giannelli. Born and raised in Everett, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Christoforo) Sparicio. Pauline was a longtime resident of Melrose prior to coming to live at New Horizons at Choate in Woburn. Pauline graduated from Everett High School and Salem State College. She loved to cook, entertain and hosted many holiday get togethers. She especially enjoyed spending summers on Plum Island and York Beach in Maine. She was the president and member of the Melrose Woman's Club for many years and enjoyed travelling with them. She loved flowers and took pride in her backyard garden. She was also an avid reader. Pauline was always known for her stylish wardrobe, matching accessories and of course, her blonde bun. Pauline is survived by one son, Mark Giannelli and his wife Susan of Wakefield, and one daughter, Ann Giannelli of Stratham, New Hampshire. Pauline is also survived by her brother, Frank Sparicio and his wife Nancy of Naples, Florida, as well as 2 nieces and a nephew. Due to the current coronavirus pandemic, services were private. Public services will be held at a later date to be announced. Contributions in Pauline's memory may be made to St Charles Borromeo Church, 8 Summer St., Woburn, MA 01801. Arrangements by the Graham Funeral Home, Woburn.



