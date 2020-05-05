|
Mr. Peter Francis Genica, Sr. died on April 29th, 2020 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital in Melrose. He was 80 years old. Born in Everett, he was the son of the late Michael and Frances (Marano) Genica. Peter enjoyed spending time with his very large family, which he loved very much. He was usually the first to arrive early to family gatherings. His loud and raspy laughter, his funny stories, jokes and card tricks will be greatly missed. Peters passion was his kit car, he was so proud of it. Peters hobbies also included camping, going to antique car shows with his sons and making things from metal and wood. Peter is survived by his six loving children; Peter F. Genica Jr. of Melrose, Doris B. Appell of Saugus, Robert A. Genica of Peabody, Lisa L. OKeefe of Salem, Paul W. Genica of Saugus and Kevin W. Genica of Saugus, 18 beloved grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. Peter was the brother of Grace Genica of Saugus and the late Mickey Genica, Anthony Genica and Ida Varga. He was also step father to David Crossman of Saugus. Peter is the former spouse of Gail Genica. He was also survived by many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the @ www.lungne.org. SERVICE INFORMATION Due to the present health crisis the family is planning a gathering at a later date. For condolences www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from May 5 to May 12, 2020