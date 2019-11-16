|
Philip A. Russo, 96 of Wakefield, formerly a 60 year resident of Meridian Street in Melrose died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on November 13, 2019. Born in Boston on February 20, 1923, he was the son of the late Angelo and Francesca Parlagreco. Mr. Russo was raised in East Boston. He was a graduate of East Boston High School and Northeastern University, where he earned his degree in Electrical Engineering. He served in the United States Army during WWII. He retired from the Sheraton Hotels and also worked for Western Union in his early career. Phil was the beloved husband of Mary Russo, whom he met on a blind date while the two were students at East Boston High School. Phil was the beloved father of Lorraine M. Tremblay and her husband Robert of Wakefield, Adelaide Liporto and her husband Alan of Hamilton, Philip A. Russo, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Oxford, Ohio, Richard Russo and his wife Judith of Tewksbury, and Marie A. Patterson and her husband William of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. A devoted grandfather and great-grandfather, he is survived by 15 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren. Phil was preceded in passing by his siblings: Salvatore, Joseph and Gerald and Dorothy Pessolano. In his youth, Phil was a talented drummer and enjoyed the music of the big bands of the 1940s. After high school, he joined the US Army and served in the fabled 7th Army during WWII, seeing action in North Africa, Italy, and France. After being injured, Phil returned to the States and married his beloved Mary; they were married for 73 years, until her passing in July, 2019. Phil work- ed for the Western Union Company and Sheraton Corporation in Boston until his retirement in 1989. He was an active member of St. Marys parish in Melrose and in the 1960s he coached his sons CYO baseball team and also served as Boy Scout Leader for Pack 615. For many years he worked as an Election Day poll worker at the Hoover School in Melrose. He maintained an amateur ham radio license for 50 years and was a wiz with TVs and radios of the 50s and 60s era. Phil embraced the advent of computer and telecommunications technology, and constantly amazed his children and grandchildren with his ability to stay current even in his 80s and 90s. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave. Wakefield on Friday, November 15 from 4 to 8 pm. His funeral will be held from the Funeral Home on Saturday at 9 am followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Florence Church 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 am. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, Miami University Foundation for the Dr. Philip A. Russo, Jr. Public Administration Scholarship. Checks should be made out to Miami University Foundation and sent to 725 E. Chestnut Street Oxford, OH 45056. A donation may be made online at the following link https://bit.ly/353gmhf
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Nov. 16 to Nov. 23, 2019