|
|
Philip M. Walsh, 65, of Union, N.H. died peacefully on May 3, 2019 with his loving children nearby. Phil was born in Melrose, started his family in Billerica, and lived for many years in Malden. He spent his too-short retirement living in the Schoolhouse in Union, where he enjoyed being close to his children and grandchildren. After graduating Melrose High School, an accident at Lymans Market in the Melrose Highlands was a pivotal moment for Phil. He met the ensuing challenges head-on, started a family, and worked 35 years at Mass Rehabilitation Commission as a Disability Determinations supervisor, where his wit won him many friends and his kindness helped many clients. He was a loving son and father, a cherished brother, and a dependable friend. He knew his share of troubles, but didnt dwell on them or let them define him. Instead, Phil was characterized by his unique, mischievous sense of humor. He could draw a smileoften a guffawfrom any situation. He loved a good practical joke, no matter which side of it he was on. But when someone needed a kind word or a helping hand, he was there. He was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley (Mutch) Walsh and Philp J. Walsh, and brother Robert J. Walsh. He leaves his sisters Nancy (Pope) Williams, Susan Denley, and Trisha Saintelus and his brother Tom; his children, Michael and wife Megan Walsh and grandchildren Svitlana, Rachael, William, and Sam; Adam Walsh; and Katie (Walsh) Taylor and grandchildren Brennan, Zachary, and Lillian; and many nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Silly Philly. An informal memorial service and celebration of Phils life is planned for Sunday, June 23 at 1:00PM in Melrose at Gately Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Phil would have asked you just to do something kind for someone you love. Or play a joke on them.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from June 18 to June 25, 2019