|
|
Richard A. Dickie Waugh, Sr. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Elmhurst Healthcare in Melrose from natural causes. He was 84 years old. Richard was born in Everett, raised & educated in Revere. He was an Alumnus of Revere High School, Class of 1954. Early on, Richard knew his calling, his passion for cars and ability fix them led him to work for the family business Waughs Garage located on the corner of Broadway & Fenno St. in Revere. He would spend the next almost 60 years working, managing and operating the business with great pride and was viewed as a well-respected businessman in the Revere Community. Anyone one who entered the garage was greeted by Richards warm welcome, friendly smile, and witty banter. His wife, Esme Terry, also joined him working at the garage helping with bookkeeping and decorating the showroom windows. Richard and Esme celebrated 54 years of marriage. Shortly after they were married, they moved to Melrose, where they began their family together. Richard was raised with strong family values and instilled them to his three children. He was well respected in his hometown of Revere and he was also well respected in the Melrose community. Richard was a proud member of the Massachusetts Masons Mount Tabor Lodge and Aleppo Shriners. He was also a member of the Bellevue Golf Club in Melrose. Richard was a family man first and foremost. Being with his family was paramount. Celebrating any event, holiday or achievement with his children and granddaughters was where he always wanted to be. He was a genuine man who had a heart filled with love, generosity, and integrity. Richard is the beloved husband of Esme V. Terry (Toomey) Waugh of 54 years of Melrose. Loving father of Deborah E. Waugh of Malden, Tracy E. Waugh of Andover, and Richard A. Waugh, Jr. & wife Jeannette E. of Tewksbury. Cherished grandfather Papa of Kendra E. Waugh, Vanessa L. Waugh, & Jillian P. Waugh, all of Tewksbury. Devoted son of the late Samuel A. Waugh, Sr. & Marjorie F. (Rogers) Waugh. Dear brother of Samuel A. Waugh, Jr. & wife Margaret of Uxbridge, Roger W. Waugh & wife Sandra of Revere, and Harvey J. & wife Margaret of Lynnfield. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Interment in Puritan lawn Memorial Park, Peabody will be held privately. Due to the ongoing COVID -19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, Funeral Services and Interment in Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody was held privately. A Celebration of Life will be planned and announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the , Office of Development, 51 Blossom St. Boston, MA 02114. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, Revere.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020