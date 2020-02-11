|
|
Ronald S. Souza, formerly of Melrose and real estate broker, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 31st, 2020 in Mission Viejo, CA at the age of 76. He was the husband of Dianne (Meunier) Souza and were married for 54 years. He was born March 19, 1943 in East Boston. He was the son of the late George E. Souza, Sr. and Anne Cogswell Souza. He grew up in Saugus and graduated from Saugus High School, the Class of 1961. He enlisted in the Air Force in September of 1961 and honorably served until 1964. After getting married in 1965 he and his wife moved to Melrose where he opened up Ronald S. Souza and Company Real Estate and a second office in Peabody Square. While living in Melrose he was very active in the Kiwanis Club. After the blizzard of 1978 he and his family had decided enough was enough with the snow and they decided to move to sunny California, where he continued a career in real estate and became a fixture in the Mission Viejo real estate community until he retired in 2010. He was the beloved father of three children, Chip, Greg, and Lance and six grandchildren. He leaves a brother Richard Souza of Tewksbury, MA and was the brother of the late George E. Souza, Jr. A celebration of life to honor Ron will be held at the Murray Center in Mission Viejo on Sunday, March 1st from 3:30- 6:30 pm. All are welcome to attend. Donations in Ron's memory may be made to a food bank of your choice.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18, 2020