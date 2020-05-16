|
Rosemary (Hamilton) Ciampa a longtime resident of Saugus, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 due to complications from Alzheimers disease. She was 71 years old. Beloved wife of the late Christie Ciampa Jr, the love of her life with whom she shared 36 years of marriage until his untimely passing in 2006. Predeceased by her son Christie Ciampa III. Devoted mother of Kim Ciampa-Maggio and her husband Charles Maggio of Melrose. Cherished Grammy to Alexander and Megan Rose Maggio of Melrose. Born and raised in Lynn, Rosemary was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary (Cadigan) Hamilton. She is survived by her sister Carole Miller and her husband Frank, her sister Beth Hamilton and her brother Walter Hamilton and his wife Joan. Predeceased by her sister Andrea Bonnevie and her brother Michael Hamilton. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rosemary was even more beautiful on the inside than on the outside. She loved to dance, to laugh and spending time with family and friends. She had unending patience, generosity and a kind and loving heart. She loved the beach, especially Cape Cod. Losing her husband at such a young age was devastating but she never let it show, staying strong for her children and especially for her grandchildren who have the blessing of memories of so many fun times spent with her. In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemarys name can be made to Merrimack Valley Hospice, 360 Merrimack St, Building 9, Lawrence MA 01843 or to a . SERVICE INFORMATION Due to the current health crisis, a memorial mass will be held at a later date. For condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from May 16 to May 23, 2020