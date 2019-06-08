|
Shirley Holt Maclachlan, 92, passed away peacefully with family by her side in Peabody, MA on May 23, 2019. Born in Melrose, MA on September 1, 1926, Shirley was the loving daughter of the late Charles E. Holt and Candace Bradley Holt. She was raised in Melrose, MA and graduated from Melrose High School and the Katherine Gibbs School in Boston. Shirley worked for many years at Coulter Information Systems in Bedford, MA as the Director of Human Resources. She was predeceased by her first husband William Curtis Rogers, son William Curtis Rogers, Jr. (Bucky), brother Charles E. Holt Jr. and sister Janet Winchenbach. In 1980, Shirley married the love of her life, Donald Bruce Maclachlan with whom she shared 38 years of marriage. Shirley and Dons interests were countless including tennis, golf, ice skating, beaching, sailing, boating, family activities and travel. Passionate about the ocean, in addition to Melrose, they lived at Wingaersheek Beach in Gloucester, MA, Dennis on Cape Cod, MA, Ft. Myers, FL as well as winters on the island of St. Maarten in the Caribbean. Shirley was an accomplished artist; painting seascapes and landscapes in oils. An avid hockey and football fan, she loved the NE Patriots and especially the UNH Wildcats Mens Hockey team which her brother Charlie Holt coached for many years. Shirley is survived by her loving husband Donald Maclachlan of Peabody, MA, devoted daughter Candace (Candy) Rogers of Gilford, NH and Naples, FL, Donalds loving daughters; Martha Lynch (George) of Peabody, MA, Linda Letzeisen (Mark) of North Reading, MA, Janet Wallace (John) of Ipswich, MA and dear family friend Douglas K. Robinson of Derry, NH. Additionally, she will be lovingly missed by nephews and nieces Bradley G. Holt (Patty), Brenda Holt Mullaney (Michael), Mary Shea, William Winchenbach, Kent Winchenbach, grandchildren Michael Letzeisen (Christine), Meaghan Pattani (Alok), Brian Letzeisen (Jessica), George Lynch III, William Wallace and Kenneth Wallace. Shirley is also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UNH Foundation, Inc., Charles E. Holt Athletic Scholarship Fund, 15 Strafford Avenue, Durham, NH 03824. Services for will be private. Visit www.mackeyfuneralhome.com.
