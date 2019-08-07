|
Sterling C. Lopez, 73, of Brentwood, died unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019 at his home. He was born May 7, 1946 in Stoneham, MA a son of the late Frederick W. and Doris B. (Hamilton) Lopez. Sterling was raised in Melrose, MA and graduated from Melrose High School. He served with the Massachusetts Army National Guard for nearly four years. In his earlier years Mr. Lopez was employed by Phillips Exeter Academy in Andover, MA as the maintenance coordinator. He retired due to disability in 1986. Sterling enjoyed fresh water fly-fishing, hunting, was active with hunter safety education for the NH Fish & Game and was a good conversationalist and collector of fine yard sale items. He recently made his home in Brentwood coming from Newton Junction where he lived for over 40 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Brentwood and longtime member of the Newton Junction Baptist Church before making his home in Brentwood. He shared 48 years of marriage with his wife Janet M. (Sheridan) Lopez. In addition to his wife he leaves three sons, Jason Lopez and his wife Jobena of Brentwood, Stephen Lopez and his wife Dianne of Dover, Robert Lopez and his wife Carrie of Raymond, 8 grandchildren, two brothers, Wayne Lopez and his wife Judy of Melrose, MA, Kenneth Hollis of Derry, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Wally Lopez and sister Roberta Eno. A celebration of life will be held at tat 2 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Brentwood, 201 North Road, Brentwood. In lieu of traditional remembrances donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, in memory of Sterlings father, Fred. Assistance with the arrangements was by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home- Crematory, Hampton.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019