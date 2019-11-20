Home

Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Everett, MA
Sylvia A. Vacca


1937 - 2019
Sylvia A. Vacca Obituary
Sylvia A. (Finos) Vacca, of Melrose, formerly of Everett, passed away, on November 14th, 2019, age 82. Beloved wife Ronald J. Vacca for 60 years. Loving mother of Ronald F. Vacca of Hawaii, Lauren J. Guiney and her husband David of Florida, Christine (Sam) D. Bibb of Maryland, Donna V. Phipps and her fiance Mark Armstrong of Andover, Richard R. Vacca and his wife Kim of Vermont and the late Tracy S. Vacca. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and many cherished nieces and nephews. Beloved sister of William and Gail Finos of Lynnfield, the late Eleanor McLaughlin and her surviving husband Henry and the late Dorothea and Frank Ruggiero of Everett. She was active in a number of civic organizations throughout her life | among them were: Everett Cable Commission, Crimson Tide Football Club, ATC Parents Assoc., South Shore Center for Brain-Injured Children, where her daughter Tracy was the first student in 1974, University of Massachusetts | Amherst Alumni Assoc., and Everett Womens Volleyball League. She often served as an officer or working on committees for all of these groups. Mrs. Vacca was an avid reader and loved doing puzzles, but her highest priority was her love and enjoyment of family and the many fun-filled activities on ski trips, at Cape Cod and at Family Summer Olympics with her extended family and their special group, The Wicked-Good Fun Club. Mrs. Vacca was a graduate of Everett High School and the University of Massachusetts. | Amherst. She worked at EGG, Inc. (Edgerton, Germeshausen & Grier, Inc.), Catholic Charities of Cambridge & Somerville and the US Bankruptcy Court. In their retirement years, she and husband Ron enjoyed traveling, both home and abroad and checking location off their bucket list. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main Street, EVERETT, Tuesday, November 19 at 9 am. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours will be Monday from 4 - 8 pm, with complimentary valet parking. Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Vaccas name to . For more information: 1-877-71-ROCCO or roccofuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Nov. 20 to Nov. 28, 2019
