1/1
Victoria Revellini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Victoria's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Victoria (Arangio) Revellini, 92, of Daytona Beach, FL. , passed away peacefully on September 24th, 2020. Survived by grandson Dale Gaffey and great grand daughter Morgan Paige Gaffey of Wilmington. She was preceded in death by parents Salvatore Arangio and Giardina Coneetta Arangio; husband Luigi Carlos Revellini; son Amedeo Joseph Revellini. Friends are invited to a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes 1014 N. Halifax Ave Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, October 17th at 1:00pm. Due to Covid - 19 regulations, please arrive early to sign your name in the church guest book. Victoria requested no visitation and no flowers. Gifts in Victoria's memory may be sent to "charity of your choice"

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Melrose Free Press from Oct. 15 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved