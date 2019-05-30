Home

Vincenza Defeo Obituary
Vincenza Defeo Auntie Jennie (Sciortino), 96, of Melrose, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Gaetano and Christina Sciortino. Beloved wife of the late John DeFeo. Loving mother of June DeFeo. Caring sister of the late Joseph and Louis Sciortino. Also survived by three generations of loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Vincenza was employed for many years at the Food and Drug Administration in Boston and a volunteer tax preparer at the Milano Senior Center in Melrose, MA. Family and friends will honor Vincenzas life by gathering in Vazzas Beechwood Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Thursday, May 30th from 4 -8PM and again at 8AM Friday morning before leaving in procession to the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Wakefield for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com. Vazza Funeral Home REVERE 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Melrose Free Press from May 30 to June 6, 2019
