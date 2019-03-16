|
|
A. Renee (Marty) DePaolo, 89, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, March 11, 2019. She was born in Paris, France on March 8, 1930 and came to the United States on July 4, 1955. Renee became an American citizen in 1960. Renee was the beloved wife for 65 years of James A. DePaolo of Natick. Devoted mother of Dom- inique J. DePaolo and her wife Patrice E. DePaolo of Ashland; Joseph P. DePaolo and his wife Judith C. DePaolo of Groveland and Jeffrey J. DePaolo and his wife Susan M. DePaolo of Salem, New Hampshire. Cherished grandmother of Daniel and Ryan DePaolo of Groveland. She was the sister-in-law of MaryEllen Elliott of Sturbridge and Joseph P. DePaolo and his wife MaryEllen DePaolo of Medway. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Renee has been a long-time resident of Natick for over 62 years where she and James raised their family. For 17 years, she was associated with the Dow Chemical Co. in Wayland working in various positions within the company. For over 10 years, she served on the library staff at the Morse Institute Library in Natick before retiring. Renee loved reading, music, exercising and relaxing on the patio with Jim. She was an excellent ceramist and gardener and enjoyed the many trips that she and her husband took to Florida. Her family was the center of her life and she cherished time spent with them, especially being with her grandsons. She will be fondly remembered and loved by all who knew her. At the request of her family, all services and internment in St. Zepherin Cemetery were private. In lieu of flowers, her family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Renees memory be sent to the of MA/NH, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneral home.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Mar. 16 to Mar. 23, 2019