Alice Dorothy Tavernelli Giallonardo, 95, a long-time resident of Natick, was born in Plymouth MA in 1924, the daughter of Italian immigrants Elide (Zaniboni) and Sebastian Tavernelli. She was the sister of Joseph Tavernelli of Ohio and Francis Tavernelli of Saugus and was predeceased by siblings John Tavernelli and Doris Burgess. She graduated from Plymouth High School, Truesdale Hospital School of Nursing and Boston University School of Nursing. She was an operating room nurse for many years. She met her beloved husband, Orlando Giallonardo, at the Brockton VA Hospital where they were part of a team establishing the hospital in the early 1950s. They married in 1955 and had 47 years of a wonderful marriage before his death in 2002. Alice was the devoted mother of Lisa Giallonardo and Lisas husband Jeffrey Prince of Natick and the (late) Gregorio S. Giallonardo. She retired to provide child care for her two cherished grandsons when they were born, Jason Prince (wife Danielle) of Ashland and Jared Prince (fiance Kimberly Moulaison) of Natick. In turn, Jared and Kim lived with and cared for her during the last year of her life. Her greatest joy was to become a great-grandmother to Serena and Vanessa Prince of Ashland. While raising her children, she was a Natick School Nurse. She loved to cook and was a devoted member of St. Linus Parish in Natick. The family would like to express gratitude to the home caregivers and members of Parmenter Hospice. She received very special care during the last week of her life at the Miriam Boyd Hospice Residence where she died on April 10, 2019, surrounded by her family. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Linus Church, 119 Hartford Street Natick at 10:00am on Tuesday April 16. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Medway. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Alice may be made to: Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence, C/O Mt. Auburn Hospital, 330 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138. For directions, or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019