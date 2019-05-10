Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Linus Church
119 Hartford Street
Natick, MA
Ann M. (Pronko) McCarthy, age 99 entered into eternal rest surrounded by her family on Sunday May 5, 2019 following a period of declining heath. She was the daughter of the late Julius and Domeneka (Rusewech) Pronko, the beloved wife of the late Paul F. McCarthy who predeceased her in 1968. Ann was also predeceased by her beloved son Leo J. McCarthy, her step-daughters Maureen Lynch and Kathleen Whelan. She is survived by her beloved son Paul F. McCarthy Jr. and his wife Nilma of Marlboro; her sister Mary Ann de Jong of NJ; her grandchildren John Pedro and Leo Coelho, Karen, John, Pattie Ann and Michael Lynch, Christine and Patricia Whelan. Also survived by 13 great- grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Anns Life by gathering for Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON on May 17 th from 4-8 pm. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday May 18th in St Linus Church 119 Hartford Street Natick at 9:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery Natick. Ann was a longtime secretary at St. Linus Church, was an Executive Regional Manager for Zayre Corp. and Research Fuels, Inc., member of Natick Senior Center Knitting Group and Golden Airs Choral Group in Natick. Donations in memory of Ann may be made to St Jude Childrens Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 or 333 Seventh Ave 2 nd Floor NY, NY 10001 www.doctors withoutborders.org For directions and guest book please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 10 to May 17, 2019
