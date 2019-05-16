|
Anne Sutherland Rollins (Haggett), formerly of Natick died peacefully on May 11, 2019 after a long and brave fight with cancer. Anne was 79 years of age and was born in Newton. She was married to the late William Rollins, who died in 1991. Anne and William raised three children and lived in Natick. Anne worked her whole life in education including Lasell College Pre-School and the Natick Public Schools. Anne earned her Masters Degree at Framingham State College. Anne retired to Kennebunk and Wells, Maine. She was an avid gardener, and loved playing the piano, reading and making scrapbooks. Anne also volunteered at Soups On in Wells, Maine. Anne leaves behind her children David Rollins and his wife Deana, Andrew Rollins and Elizabeth Rollins Clough and her husband John Clough. Also her grandchildren Stacy MacMillan and husband Craig MacMillan, Jodie Rollins and her fianc Aaron Nobil, Hala Purtell and her husband David Purtell, Erin Clough and William Clough. Anne had six brothers, Robert Scotty Sutherland, Donald Don Sutherland, James Jim Sutherland, Craig Sutherland, Gary Sutherland and Todd Sutherland. Anne also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Anne married Courtney Haggett in 2011 and is remembered fondly by his two children Christian Haggett and Candace Flanders and their extended families. A Celebration of Annes life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Wells Congregational Church, 1695 Post Road (Rte. 1), Wells, Maine followed by a fellowship at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Annes name can be made to the Wells Congregational Church, 1695 Post Road, Wells ME 04090. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home of Wayland assisted by the Bibber Memorial Chapel of Kennebunk. For condolences please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 16 to May 23, 2019