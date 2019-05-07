|
|
Barbara L. (Martin) Libby, age 88, of Natick, MA passed away peacefully on May 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leland Libby. Devoted mother of Valerie Libby and husband John Wipfler of Portland, ME, Scott Libby and wife Karen of Natick, Gail Mantia of Raynham, Diana Day and husband Ken of Worcester, Karleen (Shaw) Libby of Falmouth, Brenda LaVerdiere and husband Danny of Augusta, ME, Rhonda Denaro and husband John of Natick. Loving Grandmother to Ash, Michaela, Vanessa, Isaac, Timothy, Keith, Jeffrey, Michael, Thomas, Laura, Kimberly, Alan, Elisabeth, Benjamin, Harrison, Nicholas, Hailey, Jack, and the late Ricky Libby. Sister of Phyllis Fitzgerald of Framingham, and the late Jack, Bill, Gene, and June Martin. Also survived by 9 Great Grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service at United Congregational Church, 2 E. Central Street (Rt. 135), Natick on Friday, May 10 at 11:00 A.M. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street at NATICK COMMON Thursday May 9 th from 4-8 pm. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 7 to May 14, 2019