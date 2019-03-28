|
Carl G. Johanson, 96, died peacefully and comfortably surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 following a period of declining health. He was born in Brooklyn, New York on March 22, 1923 the son of the late Gustav A. Johanson and Herdis (Jacobson) Johanson. Carl is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Leslie W. (Whitman) Johanson of Natick. Devoted father of Ernest C. Johanson and his wife Polly Anne of San Gabriel, CA; Ingrid L. Lentz and her husband Derek of Reno, NV; David M. Johanson of Norfolk, NY; Lisa M. McLaughlin and her husband Richard of Upton and Andrew E. Johanson of Milford. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was the brother of the late Fred and Ernest Johanson. Carl spent his formative years in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from Brooklyn Technical High School. He attended Brown University and in his final year entered the United States Army Air Corps as a Second Lieutenant during World War II. He retired after over 25 years as a dedicated District Service Manager on the East Coast with the Ford Motor Company. Carl loved time spent with his family and enjoyed many picnics and sailing on Lake Cochituate with them. He was and avid handyman and was always willing to lend his expertise and hand to neighbors in need of assistance. He loved to fix things around his home and yard in Natick. He was a member of the Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland and volunteered his time and talents to the church. Visitations will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm in the Bryant Memorial Chapel of the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. A Memorial Service celebrating Carls life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 12:00 oclock at the Trinitarian Congregations Church, 53 Cochituate Road (Rte. 27), Wayland. Private family interment will be in the Johanson family lot in Lakeview Cemetery in Wayland. In lieu of flowers his family kindly suggests that memorial gifts in Carls memory may be sent to the . For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Mar. 28 to Apr. 4, 2019