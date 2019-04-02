|
Garnet Lyle Spencer of Welaka FL. (formerly of Natick MA and Parish NY) passed away on March 30, 2019 after a period of declining health. Garnet was born on October 31, 1941 to the late Reginald Spencer and Mildred (Carter) Spencer Gamble in Pillar Point NY. Garnet is survived by his wife, Nancy (Horning), his children | Thomas (Lisa) Spencer, Kathleen Destafano, Michael (Kris) Mattison and Benjamin Mattison. His grandchildren | Thomas J (Jennifer), Kyle and Jessica Spencer; Kaili Kellam and Anthony Destafano; Alyssa, Michael and Brianna Mattison; and Benjamin Mattison Jr. His great grandchildren | Mackenzie and Savannah Spencer. His siblings | Anna Grossnickle, Linda Stitt, Larry Spencer, Rick Spencer and Robert Gamble, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his former spouse, Margaret Spencer. He was pre-deceased by his siblings | Ronald Spencer, Daniel Spencer, James Spencer, Lewis Spencer and Roy Gamble. Garnet spent his youth farming in upstate New York. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Panama and eventually stationed at the Natick Army Labs. He joined the Natick Fire Department in 1969 until his retirement in 1993. He worked several secondary jobs over the years until moving to Welaka FL in 2011. He was always willing to lend a helping hand, never afraid to get his hands dirty and doing what it took to git r done. When he retired, Garnet was always comfortable in his daily routine that included classic country music, various television & game shows and daily errands. He will be missed by many lifelong friends. Garnet was a member of the Natick Elks #1425 and the Parish American Legion #601. He was a past member of the Natick Firefighters Local 1707, the Natick Firefighters Mutual Relief Association and the Dexter American Legion #583. Services for Garnet will be private. A celebration of his life will be held in Natick MA and Parish NY at the convenience of his family. The family would like to thank Haven Hospice for their helping care for the last few months. Donations in his memory can be made to the Natick (MA) Elks, the Parish (NY) American Legion or Haven Hospice (beyourhaven.org ). John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760 has been entrusted with local arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, please visit www. everettfuneral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Apr. 2 to Apr. 9, 2019