|
|
Gretchen Elizabeth (Nelson) Rosoff, of Framingham, on May 15, 2019, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of Ronald Rosoff. Devoted mother of Jessica and her husband Gregg, Tom and his wife Dottie, and Peter and his wife Julie. Loving sister of Andrew and his wife Peg, Chris and his wife Stacy, and John and his wife Susan. Cherished grandmother and great-grandmother of Tiffany and her boyfriend Josh, Amber and her husband Joey, Evan, Tyler, Jackson, Charlotte, Sadie, Addison, Connor, and Hailey, and beloved aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Gretchen was a mental health nurse and educator for many years, most recently as a member of the nursing faculty at Regis College and Lawrence Memorial Hospital. She cherished teaching and playing with her grandchildren. She also loved traveling, summers at Cape Cod, arts and crafts, and ice cream for dinner. Funeral Services at First Parish Church in Framingham, 24 Vernon Street St., FRAMINGHAM, on Friday May 17 at 10 A.M. to celebrate her life. Interment Private. Memorial observance will be held at the home of Jessica and Gregg Katz from 2|5 PM and Saturday evening from 5|8 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 at www.dana-farber. org/gift to support lung cancer research. Interment private. For directions and guestbook, please visit: www. everettfuneral.com. John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, Natick, 508 653 4342.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 16 to May 23, 2019