John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick Church
44 E. Central Street
Natick, MA
Guy A. Schrag


1921 - 2019
Guy A. Schrag Obituary
Guy A. Schrag of Natick, MA died on April 24, 2019 at the age of 97 years, which included 60 years of joyous wedded life with his departed Beulah (Prichard) Lambert Schrag. He is survived by 5 children: Ellen Lambert Harmoning of Andover, MA, Betty Lou Lambert Gelt of Tuscon, AZ, Mary Lorriane Wilson of Winter Harbor, ME, Daniel Andrew Schrag of Framingham, MA and Stephen Guy Schrag of West Brookfield, MA. The resulting families provided 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and a total kinship of 47 souls in the family. Guy also leaves behind a close family friend, Arlene Mills. Guy was the son of the late Andrew and Lorraine Schrag of Syracuse, NY. He was a caring, friendly fellow who was active in singing, dancing, biking and many salubrious pursuits gaining him a silver cup as Best All Around Athlete in a training Army Air Corps Formation. His WWII military service was his tour of 25 bombing missions in B-17s in England and later reserve service to retirement as a Lt. Colonel in the Air Force. In lieu of flowers, he encourages donations to the . Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Tuesday, April 30 at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Patrick Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, April 29 from 4-8pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Patrick Cemetery. For directions and guest book please visit www. everettfuneral.com John Everett & Sons Funeral Home Natick 508 653 4342
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2019
