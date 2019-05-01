|
|
Jean Elizabeth Saunders passed away on Easter morning, April 21, 2019, at the age of 99. She was preceded in death by her husband J Vincent Saunders and son Bruce P. MacFarland. She is survived by sons, Craig MacFarland, Keith MacFarland (Carol) daughters, Robin Scheid (Steve) and Annette Jones (Scott). Step children Robert Saunders (Susan), Steve Saunders (Mary), Karen Cotter (Richard) and Suzanne Smethurst. Niece Bonnie Patek, Nephews Dave and Tom Pozorski. Together Jean and Vinnie shared 22 Grand Children and 32 Great Grand Children. Graveside Funeral service from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Monday, May 6 at 12:30 P.M Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, May 6 from 11:30 A.M. -12:30 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment Dell Park Cemetery, Natick. In lieu of flowers, Donations may be made to the Natick Womens Club Scholarship Fund or the . For directions or to sign a guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 1 to May 8, 2019