John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Patrick Church
John J. Boyle Obituary
John Jack James Boyle, 79, died Wednesday, March 27th in Massachusetts General Hospital after a period of declining health surrounded by his loving children. He is joining his beloved wife, Jane (nee Garvey) Boyle who died in 2009, after sharing 49 happy years of marriage. Born to John and Eloise (nee Binnall) Boyle, Jack grew up in Newton and graduated high school from Sacred Heart. Jack graduated from Boston College with his Bachelors Degree and furthered his education at Worcester Polytechnic Institute with his Masters Degree and PhD in physics. He worked for Draper Laboratory in Cambridge for almost 40 years, where he continued to consult after retirement. Jack enjoyed golfing, watching sports and traveling. He was an avid fan of Boston College football as well as the Patriots and Red Sox. Above all, he loved time spent with his family. Jack is survived by his children: Jane Perkoski and her husband Joseph of Plymouth, Nancy Luciani and her husband Ralph of Virginia, Maura Wheet and her husband Donald of Framingham, Suzanne Sullivan and her husband Leo of West Wareham, John Boyle Jr. and his wife Christine of Milford and Meghan Irvine and her fiance Geoffrey Brown of New York; 17 grandchildren and a large extended family. He was predeceased by sister Frances Nugent. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral on Monday, April 1st at 9:00 A.M. from the John Everett and Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, at Natick Common followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St Patrick Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. Visiting hours are Sunday, March 31st from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jacks name may be made to: the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham Street, Suite 240, Newton, MA 02464 For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Mar. 29 to Apr. 5, 2019
