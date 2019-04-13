|
Kristin Lally Clerico, 54, died peacefully in the care and comfort of her loving family on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 following complications from a 21 year courageous and dignified struggle with brain cancer. She was born in Malden on March 10, 1965 the daughter of Thomas J. Lally and Anna P. Ann (Santilli) Lally of Natick. Besides her parents, Kristin is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 29 years, Peter S. Clerico of Natick. Beloved and caring mother of Victoria R. Clerico of Nashville, TN; Hannah G. Clerico of Natick and Jacob T. Clerico of NYC, NY. Sister of Lauren B. Lele, her husband Shantanu Lele, and their sons Nikhil, Milind, and Anil Lele of Sudbury. Niece of Mary Curtin of Bridgewater, NJ. Sister-in-law of Suzanne Ferrier, Mary Lou Heinley, Elizabeth Eshbach, and Michael Clerico. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kristin was a longtime resident of Natick and graduated from Natick High School with the Class of 1983. She received her BA in Education from Villanova University in 1987. She was a member of St Zepherin Church throughout her childhood and teenage years, resuming worship there upon her return to Natick. For several years, she was an elementary education teacher with the public school system in Haverford, PA before she and Peter returned to Massachusetts. Kristin became associated with the Dancing Arts Center ballet school in Holliston, initially serving as registrar. Feeding her passion for educating children, she became principal academic educator at the Dancing Arts Academy. She found great peace and comfort on the beaches of Ogunquit, Maine, where she and her family enjoyed many special moments. Her greatest gift was that of being a mother to her children, always supporting and organizing their activities and encouraging them in all that they chose to do. Kristin will be remembered and loved by all who knew her throughout her life. The gift of her beautiful smile lives on. Visitations will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 10:00 am followed by Kristins Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am at Good Shepherd Parish at St. Zepherin Church, 99 Main Street (Rte. 27), Wayland. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Kristins name can be made to the Cancer Center at Massachusetts General Hospital at www.giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate. For condolences and directions please visit www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019