Margaret Rose (Cassidy) Putnam, 95, of Natick, Massachusetts passed away March 13, 2019 at Riverbend of South Natick. Margaret, affectionately known as Peggye by friends and family, was predeceased by her husband of 44 years, Clark Joseph Putnam who died in 1988. Born in Boston in 1924 to the late James and Mary (Walsh) Cassidy, Peggye graduated from Mission Church High School in 1942. In 1950 she moved to Natick where she raised her family. Peggye worked at New England Telephone and Tele- graph, Ma Bell, for more than 30 years starting on the switchboard and progressing to Line Assigner in the Natick office. Peggye and Clark retired to Ormond Beach, Florida to be close to her beloved Atlantic Ocean. She was an active member of the local New England Telephone Pioneers group where she donated her time to several local charities and traveled to Hawaii, Alaska, Ireland, Germany and Bermuda with her fellow Pioneers. Peggye is survived by her children: Clark (Chip) Putnam and his wife Joann of Flower Mound, Texas, Peter Putnam and his wife Jeanette of Natick, David Putnam and his wife Deborah of Kansas City, Michael Putnam and his wife Catherine of Concord, Mass, Mary- ann LaPorte and her husband, Michael of Hilton Head, SC, Sally OLeary and her husband, Donald, of Uxbridge, Mass, and Irene Putnam of Framingham. In addition to her children, Peggye is survived by 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, as well as two close cousins, Mary (Walsh) McNulty of Boston, and Rose (Walsh) Griffith of Galway, Ireland. Her siblings predecease her: James, Louis, Charles, Joseph, and Nora (OKeefe). Relatives and friends are invited to Peggyes Funeral Mass, Friday March 22nd at 10:00 AM in St. Patricks Church, Natick. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Mission Church, 1545 Tremont St., Boston 02120 Visiting hours are Thursday, March 21st from 4:00 to 7:00 PM in the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street at Natick Common. For directions or to sign the online family guestbook please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019