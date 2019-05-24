|
Melvin Willens of Natick, entered into rest on Wednesday 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Pauline (Walka) Willens. Devoted father of Bruce Willens and his wife Eva of Natick, Cindy Willens of Natick, Debbie Allen and her husband Donnie of Alexandria N.H. and the late Keith Willens of Natick. Brother of Anita Rizzo of Marlborough, Bernice Heyman of N.Y., Nanette Noble of Westborough, Joanne Willens of Newton, Kenneth Willens of Rockland, Richard Willens of Peabody, and the late Charles Willens of Boston. Dear grandfather of Jennifer Willens, Lauren Willens, D.J. Allen, Nicole McIntyre, Melissa Allen. Great grandfather of Erika Thorsen, Heidi Thorsen, Elin Thorsen, Harper McIntyre, Keith Allen, and Nora McIntyre. Melvin proudly served in the US Army in the Korean War. Melvin was the former President of the Natick Rotary Club, Post Commander of the VFW Natick Post 1274, Longtime Selectman for the Town of Natick, and Owner of Mels for many years in the Town of Natick. Funeral Service will be held at John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, NATICK COMMON, Thursday, May 23rd at 12:30 PM. Burial to follow at Framingham Natick Hebrew Cemetery, Natick. For directions and guestbook please visit www.everett funeral.com.
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 24 to May 31, 2019