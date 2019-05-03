Home

Myra L. Kulkin

Myra L. Kulkin Obituary
Myra L. (Brayman) Kulkin, of Framingham passed away on April 28, 2019. Daughter of the late John Brayman and Rebecca (Abrams) Brayman. Beloved wife of Donald S. Kulkin. Mother of Matthew Kulkin (Carol), and Joni Rose Kulkin Lebov (David). Sister-in-law of Sam Kulkin (Muriel). Grandmother of Justin Kulkin, Mariah Kulkin, Harrison Lebov and Evan Lebov. Myra was the past President of Framingham Post #157 Jewish War Veterans Association. A private graveside service was held at the Framingham-Natick Hebrew Cemetery. Arrangements under the direction of Brezniak Rodman Funeral Directors www.brezniakrodman.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 3 to May 10, 2019
