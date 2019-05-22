Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Service
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Theresa of Lisieux
35 South Main St.
Sherborn, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pine Hill Cemetery
Sherborn, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Marshall

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Robert Marshall Obituary
Robert Marshall, a long-time resident of Sherborn, MA died on Sunday, April 19 at age 96 after a long illness at home. He was the husband of the late Patricia Marshall. He is survived by his only son, Robert Marshall, Jr. and his wife Joanne of Colorado, daughters: Patricia, Judith, Kimberly and the (late) Linda Chick and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. He was a devoted father and loyal friend. Mr. Marshall was a World War II veteran earning the rank of Petty Officer, First Class and sailed in the Atlantic, Pacific and Mediterranean Campaigns. His destroyer escort was part of the D-Day and Okinawa invasion. His service was a great source of pride for his family and friends. Funeral from the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home 4 Park Street NATICK COMMON Friday May 24th at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa of Lisieux 35 South Main St Sherborn at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Burial immediately following at Pine Hill Cemetery, Sherborn. Visiting Hours Thursday May 23rd from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. For those wishing to make donations in Roberts memory, they may be made to . of MA, 1661 Worcester Road, Suite 301, Framingham, MA 01701 or . For directions or to sign a memorial guestbook, visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from May 22 to May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now