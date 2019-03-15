|
Rose L. (Shaldone) Krupski, 88, of Wellesley and formerly of Natick, passed away after a brief illness while a resident at Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center. Rose was predeceased by her beloved husband of 57 years, Edward Krupski in 2005 and her youngest son, Jack Edward Krupski in 2018. Born in Needham on July 6, 1930 to the (late) Joseph and Enis (Balboni) Shaldone, Rose lived her entire life in the Needham, Natick area, graduating from Natick High School. Rose was devoted to her family, raising her seven children. Later in life she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, who affectionately referred to her as Greggie. She was very social. She loved the many friends she made as a Natick Mall walker so much so that she continued attending their monthly luncheons even when her walking days were behind her. Her passion was shopping, enjoying many trips all over New England with her daughters on quests for treasures for her home, for others and herself. She had a wonderful fashion sense. She also enjoyed playing games, especially Yahtzee (if she was winning). Rose is survived by her children: Lorraine Keniry and her husband John of Wellesley, Victoria Heavey and her husband William of Florida, Stephen Krupski and his wife Susan of Foxboro, Kenneth Krupski and his wife Linda of Marlboro, Janet Onufrak and her husband Michael of Natick, and Michael Krupski and his wife Carol of Ashburham and her daughter-in-law, Vicki Krupski of Texas; 12 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15th from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Chapel of John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick, MA 01760. Interment will be private. The family would like to thank the staff of the Mary Ann Morse Healthcare Center for the exceptional care they provided for Rose. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Roses name to: Parkinsons Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 For further information or to sign a memorial book, please visit www.everettfuneral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Mar. 15 to Mar. 22, 2019