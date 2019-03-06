Home

John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
(508) 653-4342
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John Everett & Sons Funeral Home
4 Park Street
Natick, MA 01760
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Church
44 E. Central Street
Natick, MA
View Map
Virginia M. Driscoll Obituary
Virginia Marie (Connelly) Driscoll, age 90, of Natick passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Natick. Born in West Roxbury, she was a daughter of the late Joseph F. and Alice T. (Thomas) Connelly. She graduated from the High School of Practical Arts in Boston. Virginia and her late husband, John Robert Benny Driscoll, made their home and raised their family in Natick. Virginia worked many years at West Suburban Arena and retired from the Whipple Company / Grandmothers Mincemeat in Natick after decades of service. Rather traditional in her approach and outlook, Virginia was also quite tenacious and inquisitive. She loved figure skating and hockey and served the Natick Comets youth organization for many years. She enjoyed the ocean, especially the coast of Maine. Virginia also loved to sew and was a very talented seamstress. Virginia was the devoted mother of Edward J. Driscoll of Holliston, Lynne Assad & her husband John of Goffstown, New Hampshire, Michael P. Driscoll & his wife Ruth (Cosby) of Sutton, J. Scott Driscoll of Palm Springs, California, and Marie Germain & her husband Daniel of Forestport, New York; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Driscoll) Smith, Daniel Driscoll, Kevin Assad, Dr. James Assad, Michael Nagles, and Rachel, Alexandra, Derek and Matthew Driscoll; great grandmother of Emma Smith; dear sister of Eleanor (Connelly) Nevala. Virginia is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Virginia was predeceased by her sisters Alice Cannon, Irene Stewart and Rita Farrell, daughter-in-law Maria (Mangini) Driscoll and grandson Joshua Driscoll. Visiting hours at the John Everett & Sons Funeral Home, 4 Park Street, Natick Common will be held Friday, March 8, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at St. Patricks Church, 44 E. Central Street, Natick at 10:00 am on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to hug your spouse, child, grandchild or friend, donations may be made to the Home for Little Wanderers www.thehome.org. The family also wishes to thank the wonderful staff at both Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center and Salmon Hospice. For further information or to sign a memorial guestbook, please visit www.everett funeral.com
Published in The Natick Bulletin & Tab from Mar. 6 to Mar. 13, 2019
