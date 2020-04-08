Home

Adele (Matricardi) Castagna of Needham, March 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Vildo Castagna. Loving mother of Marco and Antonio Castagna, both of Needham, and the late Leo and Mauro Castagna. Grandmother of Annalisa and Amanda Castagna. Sister of the late Peppe and Rocco Matricardi, both of Italy. Services private. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 8 to Apr. 15, 2020
