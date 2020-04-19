|
|
Afra B. (Bretta) Guidetti of Needham, born in Corpo Reno, Italy, passed April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ferando Guidetti. Devoted mother of Vanna McGourty of Delray Beach, FL. formerly of Mansfield, Marina Guidetti of Mansfield, and Sally Haugen of West Hyannis Port. Loving grandmother of Scott, Paul, Andrew, Jennifer, Julia and Jason. Great-grandmother of Hunter and Amy Grace. Sister of the late Paulo Bretta. A private graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Needham on April 20th at 11a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. For online guestbook, please visit www. gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham, Ma.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 26, 2020