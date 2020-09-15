Alan C. Gillis, 59, of Uxbridge, formerly of Needham, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Son of the late Charles L. and Sarah A. (Cooke) Gillis, he leaves his brother Richard Gillis and his wife Gayle of Uxbridge and his sister Janet Reyes and her husband Gustavo of Tyngsboro. Also survived by his nieces Samantha Reyes and Amanda Reyes as well his nephews Andrew Reyes and Eric DiNicola. Born and raised in Needham, Alan worked for several years for the AW Greymont Co in Needham and has worked for RJ Devereaux Co in Boston for the last 24 years. He had lived in Uxbridge Mass for 28 years. Visitation with strict adherence to COVID -19 guidelines will be strictly including all attendees must wear a face mask, will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Wednesday, September 16th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Graveside service will be held at Needham Cemetery on Thursday at 11a. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alans name may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St, Suite 240, Newton MA 02464. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Alan, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com