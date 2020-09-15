1/
Alan C. Gillis
Alan C. Gillis, 59, of Uxbridge, formerly of Needham, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. Son of the late Charles L. and Sarah A. (Cooke) Gillis, he leaves his brother Richard Gillis and his wife Gayle of Uxbridge and his sister Janet Reyes and her husband Gustavo of Tyngsboro. Also survived by his nieces Samantha Reyes and Amanda Reyes as well his nephews Andrew Reyes and Eric DiNicola. Born and raised in Needham, Alan worked for several years for the AW Greymont Co in Needham and has worked for RJ Devereaux Co in Boston for the last 24 years. He had lived in Uxbridge Mass for 28 years. Visitation with strict adherence to COVID -19 guidelines will be strictly including all attendees must wear a face mask, will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Wednesday, September 16th from 4-7pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. A Graveside service will be held at Needham Cemetery on Thursday at 11a. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alans name may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St, Suite 240, Newton MA 02464. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Alan, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Needham Times from Sep. 15 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
Godspeed my good friend AL sorry to hear of your passing, it was a real pleasure working with you and knowing you all these years. Prayers to you and yours. “AL” always remember one thing my friend.

“The kingdom is yours all those whom are righteous”
-Jesus Christ
Chuck Fegan
Coworker
September 12, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
September 12, 2020
Big Al surely will be missed around the DVX job sites!!! He was an honest person and just an overall like able man!! Rest In Peace!!! Heath
Heath
Coworker
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
