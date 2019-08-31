|
Albert M. DErcole of Needham and Harwich Port, August 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy K. (Keefe) DErcole for 55 years. Devoted father of Jennifer D. McKenna and her husband James M. of Natick, Christopher J. DErcole and his wife Gia of Southboro, and Gregory A. DErcole and his wife Maribeth of West Roxbury. Loving grandfather of Andrew, Bruce, and Scotlyn. Albert was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Newton Centre and Boston College class of 1962. He was a retired Computer Systems Engineer at IBM as well as Director of Data Processing at Papa Ginos Corp. He was a Veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a Lt. in the U.S. Navy. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Tuesday, Sept. 3 from 4-8pm. Funeral from the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Bartholomew Church, Needham at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Alberts memory to the Boston Carmel Monastery, 61 Mt. Pleasant Ave., Roxbury, MA 02119. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019