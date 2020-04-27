|
|
Alcott Kellogg Phinney of Needham and Stoneham, passed on April 19, 2020. Al was born and raised in Newton and was a Needham resident his entire married life. He graduated from Bentley College and pursued a lengthy career in the accounting field at the William Carter Company. In later years, he was a successful realtor in the Needham area at Century 21. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. An active member of Christ Episcopal Church for over fifty years, he was a longtime member of the choir and served on the Vestry and as an usher. He was always an avid Boston sports fan and in earlier years, was named a first team All-Scholastic baseball player by the Boston Herald while at Newton High School. He later played professionally in the then Milwaukee Braves minor league baseball farm system and coached baseball for many years in the Needham Little League. Al's hobbies were singing in barbershop harmony groups and enjoying his Shetland Sheepdogs (Shelties) over the years. His family was the center of joy for his life, especially his grandchildren. Beloved husband of Martha Bigelow Phinney for 58 years, who passed away the following day on April 20th. Devoted father of Priscilla (Phinney) Squires and her husband William of Reading and Scott Phinney and his wife Nancy of Edina, MN. Brother of the late Barbara Martin of Hyannis and the late Berton Phinney Jr. of Lincoln. Loving grandfather of Katie, Jessica and Bobby Squires and Charlie, Grace and Sophie Phinney. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Due to the unprecedented context in which we find ourselves, a Memorial Service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church in Needham at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Christ Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, Christ Episcopal Church, 1132 Highland Avenue, Needham, MA. 02494. To share a memory of Al, please visit www.eatonfunerahomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020