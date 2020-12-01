Alex Weisenbach, age 22, passed away suddenly, of currently unknown causes in Binghamton, NY, on Nov 26, 2020. Beloved son of Annemarie and Robert, beloved sibling of Monica and David. Alex was born in San Jose, CA, in 1998 but grew up in Needham, MA, from the age of two. He graduated from Needham High School in 2016 where he was a dedicated 4-yr member of the Robotics Club. Alex graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 2020 with dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Computer Science and Game Design. He was a computer/video game enthusiast who constantly gamed with his friends and planned to work in the industry someday. He had recently moved to Binghamton to start his first full-time job and had many plans for a bright future that was cut tragically short. His family is profoundly shocked by his sudden death and he will be desperately missed. Alex is survived by his parents Annemarie and Robert and his siblings Monica and David, all of Needham, MA. He also leaves his maternal grandmother Erika Rom, Uncle Edmund Rom, Aunt Anita Rom and cousins Andrew and Evan, all of Garden City, NY. In addition, Alex is survived by Aunt Lori Cornett, Uncle Ken Cornett and cousins Rebecca and Colin of W. Simsbury, CT; Aunt Lisa Lang and Uncle Rusty Lang and cousins Kelly, Kevin and Andy of Mayfield Heights, OH; and Aunt Luci Charnas, Uncle Steve Charnas and cousins Julia and Adam of Beachwood OH. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Richard and Julia Weisenbach and maternal grandfather Hermann Rom. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, on Friday, December 4th from 4-7 pm. Strict COVID-19 restrictions will be followed including proper social distancing and all attendees must wear a mask. The funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Alexs name to the Needham High School Robotics Club. Checks should be made out to: NHS Robotics Club. On the memo line: In memory of Alex Weisenbach. Mail to: Needham High School, 609 Webster St., Needham, MA 02494. To share a memory of Alex, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com