Alice Piper of Wellesley, daughter of the late George and Nina Piper formally of Wayzata, MN passed away January 29 of natural causes. Survived by her daughter, Luisa Angela Cestari of Natick, son Peter Sturgis Cestari and his wife Cindy of Charleroi, PA. Her three grandchildren Ashley Pennington, Robert Fulton 3rd and John Vincent Fulton and step grandson Alex Walters and his wife Karen. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Vincenzo Mario Cestari and her two brothers George F. Piper and Edmund L. Piper. Born and raised in Wayzata, MN, Alice always enjoyed the outdoors, wildlife and nature. Her passions included bird watching, giving horticultural tours at the Arboretum in Brookline, and volunteered at the Wellesley College Greenhouses, giving tours to school children and garden clubs alike. She was a volunteer with the League of Women Voters in Wellesley. She was a graduate of Rosemont College in Philadelphia, and received her degree in English and French. After graduating she travelled Europe and met the love of her life, a smart and handsome Naval Academy Cadet, and was later married to Vincenzo in Pasadena CA. A kind, generous and warm spirit, Alice was loved by all who knew her. Funeral from the the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home 477 Washington St. (Rt. 16) Wellesley on Tuesday, February 4 at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Pau's Church, Wellesley at 10am. Visiting hours on Monday, February 3 from 4-7pm at the funeral home. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alice's memory to Tufts Animal Hospital 200 Westborough Rd. North Grafton, MA 01536. For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 31 to Feb. 7, 2020