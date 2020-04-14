Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Cousins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice I. Cousins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alice I. Cousins Obituary
Alice Irene Cousins "Bo", died peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pines Edge in Needham, MA. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Matilda and Thomas Purcell. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Cousins and her siblings, Tom, (Rosalie), Betty, Merce, and her Aunt, Sister Mercedes Purcell. She is survived by two children and their spouses, Candis Pearson, (Dave), and Peter Cousins, (Victoria), her grandchildren, Robert Cousins, (Ellen), Carl Danielson, Alex Cousins, (Sarah), and Valerie Renard. Alices family was her greatest joy. Bob was the love of her life. When raising their children, they lived in Chappaqua, NY and spent many happy summers on Cape Cod. Alice was smart, strong, grounded, kind and devoted with a mischievous wit and a joyful spirit. She was at all times, unabashedly Alice. First into the ocean, Scrabble champion and into her 90s, the last to leave the dance floor. In her own words, at 97, she was simply, "gorgeous". A celebration of her life will be held at Pines Edge and a family celebration on Cape Cod at a later date. In remembrance of Alice, please listen to her favorite song, Edelweiss, be true to yourself and hug your loved ones. The Eaton Funeral Home in Needham, MA has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Alice, please visit www.eatonfuneral homes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -