Alice Irene Cousins "Bo", died peacefully on Friday, April 10, 2020 at Pines Edge in Needham, MA. Born in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Matilda and Thomas Purcell. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Cousins and her siblings, Tom, (Rosalie), Betty, Merce, and her Aunt, Sister Mercedes Purcell. She is survived by two children and their spouses, Candis Pearson, (Dave), and Peter Cousins, (Victoria), her grandchildren, Robert Cousins, (Ellen), Carl Danielson, Alex Cousins, (Sarah), and Valerie Renard. Alices family was her greatest joy. Bob was the love of her life. When raising their children, they lived in Chappaqua, NY and spent many happy summers on Cape Cod. Alice was smart, strong, grounded, kind and devoted with a mischievous wit and a joyful spirit. She was at all times, unabashedly Alice. First into the ocean, Scrabble champion and into her 90s, the last to leave the dance floor. In her own words, at 97, she was simply, "gorgeous". A celebration of her life will be held at Pines Edge and a family celebration on Cape Cod at a later date. In remembrance of Alice, please listen to her favorite song, Edelweiss, be true to yourself and hug your loved ones. The Eaton Funeral Home in Needham, MA has been entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory of Alice, please visit www.eatonfuneral homes.com.
