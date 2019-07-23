Home

1962 - 2019
Andrea Thornton Obituary
Andrea Wright Thornton, 56, of Needham, died at home unexpectedly on July 14, 2019 of a cardiac arrest. Devoted wife of Robert Thornton, mother of Elizabeth and Emily Thornton, sister of Walter and Betty Wright, Charles and Trish Wright, and beloved by a large extended family and her lifelong Needham community for her empathy, energy, strength and loving nature. Visiting hours were held on Friday, July 19 at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., Needham. Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Josephs Church, on Saturday July 20 at 10 am. Interment was at St. Marys Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes and appreciates contributions to the Thornton Childrens Trust c/o Needham Bank, 1063 Great Plain Ave., Needham MA 02492 for educational and related expenses. To share a memory of Andrea, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from July 23 to July 30, 2019
