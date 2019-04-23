|
|
Andrew (Andrs) Boelcskevy died peacefully on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at his home in Needham, MA. Born on July 15, 1932 in Matrafured, Hungary, he and his family immigrated to the US in 1950. From 1966-2004, Dr. Boelcskevy taught German language and literature at UMass Boston. He leaves his wife, Mary Anne (Stewart) Boelcskevy and his children, Anna and Stephen, as well as four brothers, Gspr, Bence, Lorinc, and the late Balint. Service will be held at a later date in the summer. For full obituary or to share a memory, please visit www. eatonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Needham Times from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2019