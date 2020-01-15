|
Anita Francis Jauregui, 1929|2019. Anita passed away comfortably on the morning of December 17th, 2019 at home in Needham. She received much love and comfort from her family and friends, as she wished. Her late husband and cherished friend Ignacio also passed in the house they moved into in 1971. The couple had six children, all attending Needham Public Schools. Both Anita and Ignacio gave love and compassion to everyone they touched. Anita will be missed and loved, like her husband and two sons Jon & Peter. A joyful memorial lunch was held for her at her home with family and friends.
Published in The Needham Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020