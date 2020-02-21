|
Ann Jenette (Sawyer) Newcombe, 90, of Newton, formerly of Needham and West Harwich on February 13, 2020. Born in Melrose in 1929 and graduate of Melrose High School (1947) and Simmons College School of Nursing (1951). Ann worked as a registered nurse at Melrose/Wakefield Hospital and as Director of Nursing at Massachusetts Eye & Ear Hospital of Boston. She became a devoted stay-at-home mom in 1965 to her daughter Carolyn while maintaining her nursing license for decades. Ann was always eager and willing to help care for others. She was an advocate for and supporter of animals, and, most recently, dedicated caregiver to her beloved canine companion, Eddie the Puggle. Ann enjoyed needlepoint and other handcrafts and was an accomplished seamstress. She enjoyed making jigsaw puzzles, and spending time in her peaceful Cape Cod home by the ocean. In most recent years she relocated to the Falls at Cordingly Dam assisted living community in Newton where she made many wonderful friends among residents and staff alike. She took part in all the engaging activities, and especially enjoyed music and singing, art and crafting, gardening and BINGO. Her greatest love and happiness were her family and friends. Predeceased by beloved husband of 57 years Walter W. Newcombe, Jr., sister Betty Batchelder and brother Harry Sawyer, Jr., Ann was the loving mother to Carolyn S. Osborne and her husband Mark of Needham and grandmother to Alexander of Pasadena CA, Katelyn of Pittsburgh, PA, and Tyler of Needham. She is also survived by nephew and nieces. A Funeral Service will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave, NEEDHAM, on Friday, February 28th at 11am. Visitation will be held on Friday morning from 10 | 11 am, prior to the service. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Anns name may be made to the MSPCA/Angell Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston MA 02130. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Ann please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 21 to Feb. 28, 2020