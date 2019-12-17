|
Anne M. (Capone) Parlato, 96, a longtime Needham resident pass- ed away peacefully at Briarwood Nursing Facility on December 14, 2019. Wife of the late Salvatore Parlato. Survived by her companion Charles Bridgham. Loving mother of her five children; Tom Parlato (Maryann) of Walpole, daughter Sallyanne Deegan of Abington, daughter Clair Cachelin (Jack) of Westwood, Stephen Parlato (Judy) of Medway, Leo Parlato (Mary) of Westwood. She was the loving nana of Gregory Deegan, Julia Leone, Sandy, Danny and Timmy Parlato, Kayla Clement, Nikki and Riley Cachelin, Isabella, Eva, Vinny and Gina Parlato, Derek and Samantha Parlato. She was the great-nana of Amelia and Desmond Leone. She is also survived by her brother Tony Capone of East Walpole. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday December 18, 2019 from 4-7 pm in the Eaton Funeral Home 1351 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02492. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Bartholomew Church, 1180 Greendale Ave, Needham, Thursday at 10am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Anne's memory to Alzheimer's https://act.alz.org or the . For full obit, directions or to share a memory of Anne, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Needham Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 24, 2019