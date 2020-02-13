|
|
Anthony J. Siveri February 10, 2020. Born in Ofena, Italy. Beloved husband of Margaret M. (Flint) Silveri for 47 years. Devoted father of Mark V. Silveri of Needham and Stephen D. Silveri and his wife Jacy L. Wilson of Topsfield. Loving grandfather of Knight W. Silveri. Brother of the late Alden Silveri. Son of the late Vincenzo and Nicola (Coletti) Silveri and loving uncle to Stephen Flint and Lisa McGahan and their children Joe and Steven, Robert and Lori Flint and their children Candace and Jackie, Richard Flint, Michael and Eileen Flint and their children Donald and Michael, Julie and Kenneth Danti and their children Amanda and Justin, and Diane and Robert Greer and their child Lindsay. Anthony was blessed with an operatic singing voice and superb mechanical intuition. He was a loving husband, a great friend, and the best father a son could have. He will be missed dearly. Funeral will be from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave. Needham on Saturday, February 15, at 10am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham at 11am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting hours on Friday from 4-7pm. Interment in St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Anthonys memory to , 300 5th Ave. Waltham, MA 02451. For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Needham.
Published in The Needham Times from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020