Antonio Manzon, 87, of Needham passed away on Sunday evening, August 18, 2019, surrounded by his family. A funeral mass was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at St. Josephs Church in Needham, MA. Tony was predeceased by his son Stephen and brother Ermenegildo and is survived by his wife MaryLou, son Michael and his wife Beth, daughter Lisa Burns and her husband Peter, grandchildren Danielle, Molly, Cory, Abby, Frankie, and Toni, sisters America and Elves, and many loving family and friends. Tony was born in Pordenone, Italy and immigrated to America with his family at the age of five. A lifelong Needham resident, Tony graduated from Needham High School and attended Northeastern University before entering the U.S. Air Force in 1950 to serve in the Korean War. After Korea, Tony went to work for the New England Telephone Company, where he remained for 51 years. Following his retirement, Tony earned his real estate license and reentered the workforce at the age of 70, beginning a rewarding 17-year career working for Louise Condon Realty. For close to 30 years, Tony was a dedicated member of the Wednesday Board, a group of friends who get together every week for lunch, cards, outings, and camaraderie. Tony loved painting, baseball, and cribbage, and took great pride in his work. Tony made friends wherever he went, his warm smile, twinkling eyes, and keen sense of humor immediately drawing people in and endearing him to them forever. Above all, Tony was immensely proud of the family he created with the love of his life and wife of 62 years, MaryLou, and delighted in the accomplishments of his children and grandchildren. To all who knew him, Tony was the embodiment of joy | always smiling, always singing, always quick with a joke. Tonys kindness and generosity were never-ending and his integrity was without equal. He was the perfect model of a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tonys honor to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center or the charitable foundation of your choice.
Published in The Needham Times from Aug. 31 to Sept. 7, 2019