Arthur E. Ireland

Arthur E. Ireland Obituary
Arthur E. Ireland of Hyannis formerly of Wellesley, October 9, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alma T. (Lunt) Ireland. Devoted father of 8, grandfather of 22 and great-grandfather of 16. Also survived by 1 sister Joanne and predeceased by 1 sister and 2 brothers. Arthur was an Army veteran and retired employee of Raytheon where he worked for 40 years. Visiting hours at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington St. (Rt.16) Wellesley on Thursday, October 17, from 12-1pm followed by interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellesley. For directions and guestbook, gfdoherty.com. Funeral arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.
Published in The Needham Times from Oct. 14 to Oct. 21, 2019
